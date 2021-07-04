Sioux Falls community celebrates 4th of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls community gathered to celebrate the 4th of July, beginning with a Fun Run, followed by a parade, and wrapped up with a concert at Falls Park.

“They really get excited about the band, we had our first concert last Friday and people were screaming like we were rockstars,” Christopher Hill said, the bandmaster for the Sioux Falls Municipal Band.

Apolonia Davalos attended the concert and she gets excited to watch them perform.

“I love that they are a pillar to our 4th of July celebrations here and they play American standards. It’s full of history of American glory,” Davalos said.

In a nation that at times seems extremely divided, the 4th of July is the best opportunity to come together.

“I have friends that all they do on their Facebook page is post about political things. My most liberal friends, my most conservative friends, and everybody in between is posting happy independence day. This is the celebration of the birth of our nation and it brings us together,” Hill said.

The 4th of July weekend caps off with a fireworks celebration at W.H Lyon Fairgrounds.

