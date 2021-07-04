South Dakota Phoenix Perfect In Ringneck Softball Tournament Pool Play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a few games of play last night action, and the temperatures, really heated up today at the 44th Ringneck Softball Tournament with all 124 teams racing to get all their pool games in.

In the 18U division the South Dakota Phoenix had to fight to advance out of their pool with a perfect record. After winning their first two games by a combined score of 29-0, the Phoenix had to hold off a rally from Lincoln, Nebraska’s Easton Prodigy, hanging on to win 4-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

For full tournament results and bracket schedules for tomorrow check out the Tournament Machine database by clicking HERE .

