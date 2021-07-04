Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD’s Brooklyn Bollweg Becomes First South Dakota Collegiate Athlete Signed To Sponsorship Deal

Sioux Falls native takes advantage of new NCAA rules allowing athletes to profit off their name, image & likeness
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ”I really didn’t think it was going to be a huge opportunity for me just because I am not one of the most known athletes at USD.” Coyote Junior Brooklyn Bollweg says.

Fortunately for USD’s Brooklyn Bollweg, being a regular at her hometown Silverstar Car Wash really does have it’s perks.

“She’s been a customer of ours. She grew up locally here in Sioux Falls. We’re also really excited to be able to partner with a female athlete. To be able to support a local athlete who’s from here and plays for a South Dakota school is a good fit for us.” Silverstar Regional Manager Andrea Vetos says.

It took a little longer for Brooklyn to decide if the opportunity was a fit for her.

“I was like, well, I don’t know. I asked my mom about it. It felt really wrong just because we’ve never been able to do that. We got a group text from our coach that was basically breaking down everything they know as of right now. I think they did a really good job about edjucating us about how to build a brand, making sure that everything we post and sign with is something that we do believe in.” Brooklyn says.

After clearing it with USD’s compliance officer and signing, Bollweg created and published Silverstar sponsored posts for her social media for the weekend.

“To be able to be the first company in South Dakota to make that partnership, and to partner with Brooklyn who kind of understands the historical significance of it as well, is great.” Vetos says.

And she understands better than most just how important the name, image and likeness legalization as a walkon who, like many athletes across the nation, is getting either partial or no scholarship help.

“They (fans) only see us for a couple months out of the year but we work year round on our sport so it makes it really hard to have a job. It definitely helps to being able to count on something else for an income to be able to pay for school.” Bollweg says.

It’s a first, small step for college athletes in South Dakota, with Brooklyn hoping others will take their own leaps.

“I would just encourage people to reach out to business that they think they align with and take a chance!” Brooklyn says.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man driving a pickup truck stopped in the southbound lane of I-229 Thursday...
Daughter of semi driver in Sioux Falls I-229 crash speaks out
Credit: Mitchell Olson
Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville
WATCH: Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville
Crews battle a house fire in Harrisburg on July 2.
Fire damages Harrisburg home

Latest News

Go 3-0 in pool play in 18U division of 44th Ringneck Softball Tournament
South Dakota Phoenix Perfect In Ringneck Softball Tournament Pool Play
Go 3-0 in pool play in 18U division of 44th Ringneck Softball Tournament
South Dakota Phoenix Finish Perfect In Pool Play
USD junior volleyball player the first in South Dakota history to sign endorsement deal under...
Bollweg Becomes First South Dakota College Athlete To Sign Endorsement Deal
Harrisburg & Viborg/Hurley alum likely to be selected in early rounds of MLB Draft
Chase Mason Enjoying The Ride As Major League Decision Looms