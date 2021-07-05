Another Warm, Humid Day Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The 4th of July weekend overall was a pretty good one other than some showers and thunderstorms late in the day Saturday. Humidity levels came up a bit for the eastern parts of the area on Sunday, prompting a HEAT ADVISORY for the southeastern third of the area. We’ll have another warm and humid day ahead before rain chances move in.

TODAY: The morning hours look good, but then clouds will gradually increase from west to east ahead of the next low pressure system. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon along and west of the Missouri River. Winds will be light out of the NE to ESE this morning, becoming more ESE to SSE at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 90s to near 100. Dewpoints will be in the 60s, so it’ll feel a few degrees warmer. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued from noon until 8 PM for places like Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton and Spencer.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will become likely as low pressure moves closer to the area. Severe weather is not expected but some heavier downpours are possible with the stronger storms. Lows fall back into the 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day as the low pressure system tracks east-southeast. Severe weather chances are low, but heavier downpours and gusty winds could accompany any stronger storms. There is a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms along and southeast of a line from Marshall to Lake Andes. Rain chances will gradually end from the northwest to southeast Tuesday night. Highs range from the 70s north and west to the 80s southeast. Lows drop back into the 50s and some low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: We dry out with some scattered cloud cover as a wedge of high pressure moves in. It’ll be seasonably cool for early July with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, which is near to about 5-10 degrees below average. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: A warm front will swing through the area Thursday ahead of the next low pressure. There is chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms but the better chance looks to be Thursday night into Friday. We’ll watch the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms, but it is very low as of now. Highs Thursday will range from the 80s east to as warm as the triple digits in western and central South Dakota. Highs Friday will be in the 80s to near 90.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Showers look to linger throughout the day Saturday but Sunday still looks dry. Next week looks decent with some minor chances of showers and thunderstorms at times. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday with 80s and 90s after. 90s look to potentially turn areawide by the middle of next week. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from July 12-18, shows temperatures near to slightly above average with precipitation chances around average.

