Biden administration sued for $15B over Keystone XL pipeline cancellation

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. A federal judge on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, ordered the U.S. State Department to conduct a more thorough review of the Keystone XL pipeline's proposed pathway after Nebraska state regulators changed the route, raising the possibility of further delays to a project first proposed in 2008. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The company behind the Keystone pipeline is suing the Biden administration for $15 billion over the cancellation of its project.

TC Energy Corporation is claiming that the U.S. government breached its free-trade obligations when it pulled the project’s permit. The pipeline, which was being built to carry oil from the tar sands of Canada into the U.S., has been a target of environmentalists for years.

The legal argument says TC Energy is eligible to recover economic damages as part of the NAFTA agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The company says the Keystone XL pipeline cancellation is forcing it to lay off thousands of union workers.

Environmentalists are hoping that President Biden will also look at ending other projects, like the Dakota Access Pipeline.

