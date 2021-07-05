Blood donors needed after 4th of July holiday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Red Cross, Empire Mall, and SUNY Radio are teaming up to host a blood drive at the mall in Sioux Falls July 6th and 7th. The drive will be from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM each of those days. Staff will be set up inside the Applebee’s wing of the mall.

Since there is a blood shortage right now nationally, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries, delaying patient care. Summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, and this year that especially rings true as more people are vaccinated and ready to vacation. That leads to a lower donor turnout, so organizers are hoping this blood drive will help increase and stabilize the supply.

Everyone who donates will receive a Red Cross t-shirt. If you come on July 6th, you will get a Red Cross hat by mail. If you donate on July 7th, you can receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

All blood types are needed, especially type O. You can make an appointment online to donate.

