Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Blood donors needed after 4th of July holiday

(WITN News)
By Vanessa Gomez
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Red Cross, Empire Mall, and SUNY Radio are teaming up to host a blood drive at the mall in Sioux Falls July 6th and 7th. The drive will be from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM each of those days. Staff will be set up inside the Applebee’s wing of the mall.

Since there is a blood shortage right now nationally, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries, delaying patient care. Summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, and this year that especially rings true as more people are vaccinated and ready to vacation. That leads to a lower donor turnout, so organizers are hoping this blood drive will help increase and stabilize the supply.

Everyone who donates will receive a Red Cross t-shirt. If you come on July 6th, you will get a Red Cross hat by mail. If you donate on July 7th, you can receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

All blood types are needed, especially type O. You can make an appointment online to donate.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man driving a pickup truck stopped in the southbound lane of I-229 Thursday...
Daughter of semi driver in Sioux Falls I-229 crash speaks out
Crews battle a house fire in Harrisburg on July 2.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Fireworks suspected cause of house fire in Harrisburg
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Photo Courtesy: Sioux Falls Police Department
Police looking for red SUV involved in injury crash
USD junior volleyball player the first in South Dakota history to sign endorsement deal under...
USD’s Brooklyn Bollweg Becomes First South Dakota Collegiate Athlete Signed To Sponsorship Deal

Latest News

St. Francis Fire in Pickstown “95% out” after burning over 150 acres
St. Francis Fire in Pickstown “95% out” after burning over 150 acres
St. Francis Fire in Pickstown “95% out” after burning over 150 acres
St. Francis Fire in Pickstown “95% out” after burning over 150 acres
Austin Haskins Sunday Evening Forecast
Austin Haskins Sunday Evening Forecast
Sioux Falls community celebrates 4th of July
Sioux Falls community celebrates 4th of July