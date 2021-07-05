Avera Medical Minute
Charges pending against 19-year-old driver in fatal Fourth of July crash

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two passengers not wearing seatbelts were killed in a one-vehicle crash on I-90 west of Plankinton Sunday night.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2002 Toyota Camry was east on Interstate 90 when the 19-year-old driver lost control. Authorities say the car went into the south ditch and rolled.

Two male passengers, a 26-year-old and a 60-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a Mitchell hospital before being airlifted to Sioux Falls. She received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say charges are pending against the driver.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

