Groups hold ‘Fourth of You Lie’ protests in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Protesters climbed a grain mill in downtown Rapid City and hung an giant upside down American flag on the building to protest mistreatment of American Indians.

The Rapid City Journal reports the “Fourth of You Lie” protest began at a park on Sunday evening.

Candi Brings Plenty, an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, read a list of demands that included forming releasing police disciplinary records and creating an American Indian commission.

Dozens of protesters marched through the streets. A group of protesters broke off, climbed the grain mill and hung the flag, which was emblazoned with the words “Land Back.”

