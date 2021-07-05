Avera Medical Minute
Ringneck Softball Quarterfinal & Championship Highlights

South Dakota Phoenix Fall Just Short In 18U While 16U Features All-Sioux Falls Matchup
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Ringneck Softball Tournament came to a championship close on a sweltering July 4th Sunday in Sioux Falls. The 16U title game was an all-Sioux Falls Cyclones affair. Click on the video viewer above to see highlights from the Cyclones White Team defeat the Cyclones Red Team 9-8 to claim the championship!

In the 18U division the South Dakota Phoenix won a thrilling quarterfinal 4-3 before falling in the semifinals. Check out those highlights below.

