St. Francis Fire in Pickstown “95% out” after burning over 150 acres

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials are calling Saturday’s fire, the St. Francis Fire as crews responded to fast-growing flames around 2:15 p.m. and continued to fight a much more contained version of that fire on Sunday.

“It appears to us it’s an accidental fire,” said Lake Andes Fire Chief Rod Bergin.

The St. Francis Fire started small but grew fast.

“We arrived on scene and the fire was jumping into the cedar trees, started to get up by the switchyard over there by Donlin Marine and behind Abby’s. It shorted out a little bit and then pretty soon we had a big ball of fire take off and then it really took off. The wind started driving it into the trees,” Bergin said.

Officials say there were no injuries.

The fire burned over 150 acres, as around 40 firefighters from Lake Andes, Wagner, Armour, and other surrounding towns rushed to Pickstown to assist. The flames even made their way to power lines.

“At the same time that fire we had here, that electrical shorted out and it started another fire about three miles from here along the pole. The pole did like 40 acres,” Bergin added.

Bergin says a swimming beach was put on lockdown and a campground area was evacuated.

The fire forced many people in the Pickstown area to be without power, cell service, and water for a few hours as the flames spread fast.

“The wind was pushing it across the top of the trees and the higher up in the hills it got really hot and burnt the trees, and it’s got a lot of stuff to fall on the ground. The ground, just because it’s green doesn’t mean the ground isn’t dry below it,” said Bergin.

Crews fought the fire for 7 hours Saturday and were back in Pickstown Sunday putting out hot spots. the Fire Chief says he expects this to continue throughout the next couple of days.

As of Sunday, the St. Francis Fire was about 95% out.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.