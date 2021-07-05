Avera Medical Minute
Sunfish Hoping Kid Friendly Brand Of Baseball Grows Roots In Sioux Falls

They are third summer collegiate wood bat league team in Sioux Falls since 2017
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer wood bat collegiate baseball leagues have tried twice before to take root in Sioux Falls and failed.

The Sioux Falls Sunfish are hoping the third time will be the charm.

It certainly took longer than anticipated for them to hit the field after the pandemic cancelled what was to have been their first season last year. Fortunately the 12-team Expedition League is more stable than its predecessors.

Halfway through their inaugural year the Sunfish are still introducing people to their brand of baseball, and so far it’s been a pretty good one. Their roster has a blend of players from all over the United States and includes some Division One talent from schools like Kansas State and Michigan State, and a big focus off the field is trying to get kids as engaged as possible and involved with the players before and after each game.

Home games are played at Augustana’s Ronken Field. You can view their full schedule by clicking HERE .

