Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Teen drowns in Lake Yankton

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have recovered the body of a victim who drowned in Lake Yankton over the weekend.

The body of a teen male was recovered around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, WNAX Radio reports.

Law enforcement agencies from both South Dakota and Nebraska took part in the search. No other details have been released.

Lake Yankton is located about two miles west of Yankton in the South Dakota-Nebraska border.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man driving a pickup truck stopped in the southbound lane of I-229 Thursday...
Daughter of semi driver in Sioux Falls I-229 crash speaks out
Crews battle a house fire in Harrisburg on July 2.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Fireworks suspected cause of house fire in Harrisburg
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Photo Courtesy: Sioux Falls Police Department
Police looking for red SUV involved in injury crash
USD junior volleyball player the first in South Dakota history to sign endorsement deal under...
USD’s Brooklyn Bollweg Becomes First South Dakota Collegiate Athlete Signed To Sponsorship Deal

Latest News

Groups protest on July 4 over what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City...
Groups hold ‘Fourth of You Lie’ protests in Rapid City
Austin Haskins Monday Morning Forecast
Austin Haskins Monday Morning Forecast
Blood donors needed after 4th of July holiday
St. Francis Fire in Pickstown “95% out” after burning over 150 acres
St. Francis Fire in Pickstown “95% out” after burning over 150 acres