Teen drowns in Lake Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have recovered the body of a victim who drowned in Lake Yankton over the weekend.

The body of a teen male was recovered around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, WNAX Radio reports.

Law enforcement agencies from both South Dakota and Nebraska took part in the search. No other details have been released.

Lake Yankton is located about two miles west of Yankton in the South Dakota-Nebraska border.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.