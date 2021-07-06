Avera Medical Minute
Authorities identify two killed in Bennett Co. crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Martin on Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and into the eastbound lane. It collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Hyundai Palisade.

Both occupants of the Hyundai died as a result of the crash. Isadore Poor Thunder of Martin, S.D., the 61-year-old passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Larry Bear Killer, the 56-year-old driver from Allen, S.D., was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Martin where he died from his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Oldsmobile suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Martin hospital and then airlifted to Rapid City. Charges are pending against him.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

