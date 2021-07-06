Garden tour highlights quality of local gardening scene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While it has been hot and dry this year, gardeners in the area have been working hard to keep their plants in good condition. And, Wednesday they’re showing them off.

The Minnehaha County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual garden tour on July 7.

Master Gardener Cami Jacobsen looks at gardening as a lifestyle.

“I started gardening because I wanted to grow my own vegetables, because I’m a cook,” Jacobsen said. “And I love flowers, so it kind of started on both fronts.”

When she wanted to take her hobby to the next level, Jacobsen turned to the Master Gardeners Program.

“It was just wonderful,” Jacobsen said. “I absolutely loved every single moment of it, just filled with information that I use all the time.”

In connection with the SDSU Extension, the nationally run program is a great tool for those who want to take up gardening or improve their skills.

“Literally, every single day in the summer I have people asking me gardening questions, and it’s really nice to help people like I was helped because gardening is good for the soul,” Jacobsen said.

To show off the local gardening scene, annually, the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners invite the public to view several beautiful and unique gardens in Sioux Falls.

“We have a lot of gardeners in our community that know how to garden well, and it’s really nice to just enjoy the beauty of a garden well done,” Jacobsen said. “It’s inspirational.”

The event also highlights what makes gardening so special.

“Seeing things that are being done, that you can see done, and then you can say ‘I can do that,’ that’s what the garden tour is about,” Jacobsen said.

The Garden Tour begins at 4:00 on Wednesday. It costs $10, and the money raised supports scholarships for horticulture students at Southeast Tech.

