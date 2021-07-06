Avera Medical Minute
Henry glad to be back with Canaries

Jabari having great season for the Birds
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had the night off before hosting Kansas City tomorrow night at the Birdcage. And they needed a break after losing their last 5 games. Jabari Henry gave them a 3-0 lead with this 2-run homer in KC last Thursday. But they couldn’t maintain it and dropped both ends of the doubleheader.

Despite their recent skid, Henry is glad to be back in Sioux Falls for another season. ”Oh I’m so excited, I’m glad to be back here to actually have a full season instead of the pretty much half season. I’m glad to be back with the guys and hopefully we can run it back like we did last year and actually win it,” says Jabari.

Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says, ”We have a really good group of guys. Big pieces from our roster last year that are back. So it made it a little bit easier for me building the roster in the off-season.”

Getting an experience veteran like Jabari back was huge for Mike Meyer on several levels. Henry leads the Birds with 9 HR’s and 42 RBI’s and is hitting .356 in 38 games. He also has a dozen doubles trailing only Olympian Mitch Glasser. The Canaries hope that Jabari and his teammates have a big home stand starting tomorrow as they try to get themselves back into the playoff picture.

They trail Sioux City by 7-1/2 games in the South Division.

