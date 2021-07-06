Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide).

Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods.

“Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.

The film kicks off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups protest on July 4 over what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City...
Groups hold ‘Fourth of You Lie’ protests in Rapid City
FILE
Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton
Charges pending against 19-year-old driver in fatal Fourth of July crash
“They spray and doesn’t do anything because they got new mattresses, and they got infested...
South Dakota Men’s Prison continues to battle bed bugs
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Authorities identify two killed in Bennett Co. crash
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32