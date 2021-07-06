Midco announces $500M “Fiber Forward” investment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midco announced its Fiber Forward investment in its fiber network to bring 10G speeds to the Sioux Empire.

The $500 million investment will upgrade the company’s fiber network bringing faster speeds to more than 150,000 homes and businesses.

“Two years ago, we announced our vision to bring 10G to everyone. It will provide fast symmetrical speeds, low latency, unmatched reliability, and rock-solid security. After much research and testing, we’re set to deploy a mix of next-gen fiber technologies to our customers,” said Midco President & CEO Pat McAdaragh.

The enhancements will begin in the Sioux Falls area this year and will expand throughout the state.

