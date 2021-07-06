Minnehaha County Commission enacts burn ban for county

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County officials have enacted a burn ban effective immediately for the county.

The burn ban prohibits any open burning in unincorporated parts of the county. Materials may be burned in an enclosed container that prohibits the escape of any sparks, ashes, or embers.

Anyone that violates this burn ban is subject to a $200 fine, 30 days in jail, or both.

The ban will remain in effect until the County Commission has deemed the fire danger has passed.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.