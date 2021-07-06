Avera Medical Minute
New food competition coming to downtown Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new food competition is coming to downtown Sioux Falls this fall.

The Downtown Pork Showdown kicks off September 3 and is presented by DTSF Inc. and Smithfield Foods. Diners will order a featured pork dish from the participating downtown restaurants and vote on a variety of categories within the DTSF Digital Passport App. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion.

“DTSF is thrilled to host the Inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown with Smithfield Foods. People have been asking for another DTSF food competition. This new promotion will be a fun and engaging way for people to sample the culinary talent of downtown’s food scene!” said Joe Batcheller, DTSF President.

More information and a list of participating restaurants is expected to be announced in August.

