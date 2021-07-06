Pierre beats Harrisburg on Senior Night at Hyde Stadium

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Andy Gordon helped the Pierre senior celebrate with 3 RBI’s Monday night at Hyde Stadium as Post 8 defeated Harrisburg 9-4 in a single game. It was the 20th win this season for Pierre. Harrisburg will play at Renner Wednesday night with Will Simmons facing Austin Henry in one of the games.

