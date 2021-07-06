Avera Medical Minute
Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Rapid City shooting

RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in an apartment shooting early Monday morning.(Jack Caudill)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police say an overnight shooting in Rapid City has left one man dead and one man in critical condition.

Authorities were called to the scene about 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Officers found the two shooting victims in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Both were transported to a hospital, where one man died.

Police chased down a car that fled the scene, after which five people ran from the vehicle. Two of them were arrested for obstruction and one was arrested on a drug charge. Police are searching for the other two occupants.

It was the second shooting at the apartment complex in the last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

