Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested in weekend stabbing

A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone during an argument...
A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone during an argument Saturday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone during an argument Saturday.

Sioux Falls Police say 43-year-old Tonya Elkboy and another person were in a dispute over property near 10th Street and Fairfax, just after midnight. Police say Elkboy stabbed the victim during the dispute.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Elkboy is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups protest on July 4 over what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City...
Groups hold ‘Fourth of You Lie’ protests in Rapid City
FILE
Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton
Charges pending against 19-year-old driver in fatal Fourth of July crash
“They spray and doesn’t do anything because they got new mattresses, and they got infested...
South Dakota Men’s Prison continues to battle bed bugs
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park

Latest News

South Dakota Dept. of Transportation seeks public input on 2045 long range plan
New US rules to protect animal farmers expected soon
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Authorities identify two killed in Bennett Co. crash
RCPD secures the crime scene at north Rapid City apartment complex after a man is found dead in...
Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Rapid City shooting