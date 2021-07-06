Police: Woman arrested in weekend stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone during an argument Saturday.

Sioux Falls Police say 43-year-old Tonya Elkboy and another person were in a dispute over property near 10th Street and Fairfax, just after midnight. Police say Elkboy stabbed the victim during the dispute.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Elkboy is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.