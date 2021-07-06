Showers, Thunderstorms Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some showers and thunderstorms around the region this morning, and we’ll see another chance return this afternoon for southeastern parts of the region. After the rain ends in northern and central South Dakota, we’ll stay cloudy. There will be some sunshine in the tri-state area early on before the rain starts again. Highs will range from the low 70s in the north to the upper 80s in the south. Rainfall totals between a quarter and half an inch will be possible.

Tonight, any rain will come to an end with lows in the 50s and 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most. Thursday will start off with some sunshine, but there’s a slight chance of some rain in the afternoon. Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will take place Thursday night and we could see some of that thunderstorm activity linger and return Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s both days.

Over the weekend, there’s a slight chance of some showers Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Sunday is looking dry and just slightly warmer. Highs next week will start off in the mid to upper 80s before the 90s return midweek. We’ll stay mostly dry with just a slight chance of a few storms next Tuesday.

