South Dakota Dept. of Transportation seeks public input on 2045 long range plan

(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s thoughts on the development of the state’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan.

Officials say the plan is a guide to the development of a safe and efficient transportation system across South Dakota. It encompasses all modes of transportation, including public transit, bicycle and pedestrian travel, freight, and highway travel to identify supporting plans to achieve the state’s goals.

Maps and presentation materials are available on the SDDOT website. DOT officials are encouraging anyone interested to participate and help guide the future of transportation in South Dakota. Questions and comments will be accepted between July 6 and August 6, 2021.

Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the SDDOT website or by sending questions or comments via mail to Sarah Gilkerson at 700 East Broadway, Pierre, South Dakota 57501 or email sarah.gilkerson@state.sd.us.

