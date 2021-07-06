Three NFL players host Sanford POWER football clinic in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Playing through the rain, local 4th through 8th grade football players got to pick up a few skills on the gridiron at a Sanford POWER football camp, hosted by three NFL players with South Dakota ties.

Philadelphia Eagles Tight End and Britton native Dallas Goedert, Denver Broncos Linebacker and Warner native Derrek Tuszka, and Minnesota Vikings Fullback and Augustana alum C. J. Ham were in the Hub City for one of Sanford’s football clinics. Hosted at Northern State, both Tuszka and Ham said getting to host camps like these are perks of making it into the NFL, and getting to see that excitement in local athletes.

“Finally, to make that dream come true, and get back here and give back to the kids. Hopefully give them some inspiration like I had growing up. I’m excited for today.” said Tuszka.

“I mean, football has taught me so much in life. So just to be able to have the opportunity to come back and share that with the kids, it means a lot to me and I’m just excited to be out here.” said Ham.

Goedert said getting to host the camp in Aberdeen is something he was looking forward to this year, after many were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. And he said getting to host along side Tuszka and Ham helps add South Dakota star power for those attending.

“There’s only a handful of people that are from South Dakota, that went to a South Dakota school that are in the league. Just being able to meet them, build a bond with them, hopefully be able to see them more and more down the road. It’s really cool, and just shows that South Dakota has some great athletes too.” said Goedert.

