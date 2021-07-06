Avera Medical Minute
WATCH: 3 parishes, 3 decades serving the Lord

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three parishes in three separate places for the last few years and for three decades, Monsignor Charles Mangan has been involved in the church and later in eastern South Dakota.

And now he is leaving the state to answer another call.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck introduces us to him and those he has impacted over the years.

