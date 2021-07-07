Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 6th

Moon leaves for Green Bay, Northern/Sanford FB Clinic, Sunfish Baseball and Birds lose again
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A trio of NFL players with local ties were in Aberdeen Tuesday for a free football clinic. Josh Moon is moving to Green Bay, local Sunfish players are enjoying the Expedition League and the Canaries losing streak reached 6 with a home loss to Kansas City.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups protest on July 4 over what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City...
Groups hold ‘Fourth of You Lie’ protests in Rapid City
FILE
Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton
Charges pending against 19-year-old driver in fatal Fourth of July crash
“They spray and doesn’t do anything because they got new mattresses, and they got infested...
South Dakota Men’s Prison continues to battle bed bugs
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park

Latest News

Goedert, Tuszka and Ham enjoy their day in Aberdeen at football clinic
Goedert, Tuszka and Ham enjoyed their day in Aberdeen at clinic
Local Sunfish players enjoying their time in the Expedition League
Local Sunfish players are enjoying the Expedition League
Reese Jansa will play with Champions Tour players at Pebble Beach
Reese Jansa to play with Champions Tour players at Pebble Beach
Canaries drop 6th straight to Kansas City to begin homestand at Birdcage
Canaries start homestand with 6th straight loss