10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 6th
Moon leaves for Green Bay, Northern/Sanford FB Clinic, Sunfish Baseball and Birds lose again
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A trio of NFL players with local ties were in Aberdeen Tuesday for a free football clinic. Josh Moon is moving to Green Bay, local Sunfish players are enjoying the Expedition League and the Canaries losing streak reached 6 with a home loss to Kansas City.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.