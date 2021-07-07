Avera Medical Minute
Activists protest “lack of action” in Sisseton woman’s assault investigation

Native American groups are protesting a “lack of action” in the investigation into a Sisseton...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American groups are protesting a “lack of action” in the investigation into a Sisseton woman’s assault.

Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal member, Morning Star Kitto, was allegedly assaulted by five white people shouting racial slurs at the Lake Traverse Resort on June 20. Morning Star has been reportedly hospitalized since the incident and underwent four surgeries to repair her leg.

On July 2, the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it has contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.

Activists say authorities only released a statement about the incident and investigation following a social media outcry.

Activists are now protesting saying “law enforcement needs to be held responsible for their lack of action.”

The Kitto family, along with the SWO Watchdog Coalition, American Indian Movement, Brown Berets, Women with Bows and Grand Governing Council gathered at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday in protest.

Activists say protestors will caravan to the Lake Traverse Resort following the protest at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

