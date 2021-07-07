Canaries start homestand with 6th straight loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries got a pair of hits and RBI’s from Cade Gotta and cut an early 4-0 deficit to a 4-3 game against Kansas City Tuesday night at the Birdcage. But the Monarchs took over after that knocking the Birds best pitcher Ty Culbreth out after 5 innings where he gave up 10 hits and 7 earned runs. He did manage to get 7 strikeouts but the Birds lost the game 12-4 for their 6th straight loss. The (18-24) Canaries host the Monarchs again Wednesday night at SF Stadium.

