Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Goedert, Tuszka and Ham enjoyed their day in Aberdeen at clinic

Sanford POWER clinic was fun for the kids and the players
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wolves football coach Mike Schmidt told me on Calling All Sports today that he’s excited for Josh, but bummed that he never got to coach a football game under his new boss...

Schmidt, with the help of a trio of NFL players put on a free football clinic in Aberdeen today thanks to Sanford POWER. CJ Ham of the Vikings, Derrek Tuscka of the Broncos and Dallas Goedert of the Eagles were back home to help... And it was a treat for the players, spending time with the kid and sharing what it takes to get better in the sport they love.

Britton native Dallas Goedert of the Eagles says, ”With the platform that I have I’m excited to be out here with these guys and give back and hopefully lead them in the right direction.”

Derrek Tuszka of Warner and the Denver Broncos says, ”Just watch them compete and have fun, that’s really what it’s all about. Letting them hang around some NFL guys is great for them just to see that it doesn’t matter where you come from. If you have a goal you can achieve it. Just be out there with them and watch them compete and have. That’s the main goal for today.”

And CJ Ham of the Augustana and Minnesota Vikings says, ”And if I can just teach them one thing today’s it’s to go out there and have fun and work hard. Nothing in life is given to you. You have to take you, you have to go out and work for it and just have a lot of fun doing it.” Pretty inspiring message from these 3... It was a one day free football clinic that happens every year on the campus of Northern State. Mike Schmidt said today was a huge success and he’s looking forward to finally coaching his first game in almost 2 years when the Wolves open their season at Mankato.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups protest on July 4 over what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City...
Groups hold ‘Fourth of You Lie’ protests in Rapid City
FILE
Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton
Charges pending against 19-year-old driver in fatal Fourth of July crash
“They spray and doesn’t do anything because they got new mattresses, and they got infested...
South Dakota Men’s Prison continues to battle bed bugs
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park

Latest News

Local Sunfish players enjoying their time in the Expedition League
Local Sunfish players are enjoying the Expedition League
Reese Jansa will play with Champions Tour players at Pebble Beach
Reese Jansa to play with Champions Tour players at Pebble Beach
Canaries drop 6th straight to Kansas City to begin homestand at Birdcage
Canaries start homestand with 6th straight loss
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 6th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 6th