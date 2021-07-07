Goedert, Tuszka and Ham enjoyed their day in Aberdeen at clinic

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wolves football coach Mike Schmidt told me on Calling All Sports today that he’s excited for Josh, but bummed that he never got to coach a football game under his new boss...

Schmidt, with the help of a trio of NFL players put on a free football clinic in Aberdeen today thanks to Sanford POWER. CJ Ham of the Vikings, Derrek Tuscka of the Broncos and Dallas Goedert of the Eagles were back home to help... And it was a treat for the players, spending time with the kid and sharing what it takes to get better in the sport they love.

Britton native Dallas Goedert of the Eagles says, ”With the platform that I have I’m excited to be out here with these guys and give back and hopefully lead them in the right direction.”

Derrek Tuszka of Warner and the Denver Broncos says, ”Just watch them compete and have fun, that’s really what it’s all about. Letting them hang around some NFL guys is great for them just to see that it doesn’t matter where you come from. If you have a goal you can achieve it. Just be out there with them and watch them compete and have. That’s the main goal for today.”

And CJ Ham of the Augustana and Minnesota Vikings says, ”And if I can just teach them one thing today’s it’s to go out there and have fun and work hard. Nothing in life is given to you. You have to take you, you have to go out and work for it and just have a lot of fun doing it.” Pretty inspiring message from these 3... It was a one day free football clinic that happens every year on the campus of Northern State. Mike Schmidt said today was a huge success and he’s looking forward to finally coaching his first game in almost 2 years when the Wolves open their season at Mankato.

