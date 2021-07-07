Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hot Harley Nights returning for its 25th year in Sioux Falls

Hot Harley Nights is returning to Sioux Falls for its 25th year, July 9-11.
Hot Harley Nights is returning to Sioux Falls for its 25th year, July 9-11.(J&L Harley-Davidson)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big event is making its return to Sioux Falls. Hot Harley Nights is back for its 25th year.

The annual rally was unable to happen last year because of the pandemic, but organizers are excited about its return.

Motorcycle riders from near and far will take over Sioux Falls this weekend, July 9-11, for Hot Harley Nights.

The event is full of bikes, music, and fun, but its roots have always been charity-driven.

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve been partnering up with Make-A-Wish for Hot Harley Nights,” co-owner of J&L Harley-Davidson Jimmy Entenman said. “Their mission of supporting families with children with life-threatening illnesses is something that’s near and dear to everybody.”

Entenman says the cause Make-A-Wish stands for is easy to rally around and support.

“They do such a wonderful job, not just for the children, but for the family that is going through it as well with the child,” Entenman said.

Hot Harley Nights began when Jimmy Entenman’s father and uncle were still the owners of J&L Harley-Davidson.

“My dad and my uncle started J&L Harley Davidson in 1975,” Entenman said. “(I) Grew up in the business, my brother and I are now the owners of the company, and we’ve been doing this ever since we were kids.”

Jimmy says it’s been exciting to be a part of the event over the years, and an honor to see it grow.

“Seeing how this event and the community support for Hot Harley Nights, how it touches so many people, is really something special,” Entenman said.

In total, Hot Harley Nights has raised more than $3.5 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

“People that ride motorcycles love to rally around a good cause,” Entenman said. “They love reasons to get out and ride, and raise money for charities, and just be stewards of the community.”

All the action kicks off Friday morning at J&L Harley-Davidson.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups protest on July 4 over what they say is the systemic racism held by several Rapid City...
Groups hold ‘Fourth of You Lie’ protests in Rapid City
“They spray and doesn’t do anything because they got new mattresses, and they got infested...
South Dakota Men’s Prison continues to battle bed bugs
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Charges pending against 19-year-old driver in fatal Fourth of July crash
A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone during an argument...
Police: Woman arrested in weekend stabbing

Latest News

Minneapolis Police Department
Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest loses uncle in police crash
Hot Harley Nights returning to Sioux Falls for 25th year
Hot Harley Nights returning to Sioux Falls for 25th year
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding
Financial planning advice, outlook
U.S. Dept. of Education approves South Dakota’s plan for American Rescue Plan funds