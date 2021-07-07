Hot Harley Nights returning for its 25th year in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big event is making its return to Sioux Falls. Hot Harley Nights is back for its 25th year.

The annual rally was unable to happen last year because of the pandemic, but organizers are excited about its return.

Motorcycle riders from near and far will take over Sioux Falls this weekend, July 9-11, for Hot Harley Nights.

The event is full of bikes, music, and fun, but its roots have always been charity-driven.

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve been partnering up with Make-A-Wish for Hot Harley Nights,” co-owner of J&L Harley-Davidson Jimmy Entenman said. “Their mission of supporting families with children with life-threatening illnesses is something that’s near and dear to everybody.”

Entenman says the cause Make-A-Wish stands for is easy to rally around and support.

“They do such a wonderful job, not just for the children, but for the family that is going through it as well with the child,” Entenman said.

Hot Harley Nights began when Jimmy Entenman’s father and uncle were still the owners of J&L Harley-Davidson.

“My dad and my uncle started J&L Harley Davidson in 1975,” Entenman said. “(I) Grew up in the business, my brother and I are now the owners of the company, and we’ve been doing this ever since we were kids.”

Jimmy says it’s been exciting to be a part of the event over the years, and an honor to see it grow.

“Seeing how this event and the community support for Hot Harley Nights, how it touches so many people, is really something special,” Entenman said.

In total, Hot Harley Nights has raised more than $3.5 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

“People that ride motorcycles love to rally around a good cause,” Entenman said. “They love reasons to get out and ride, and raise money for charities, and just be stewards of the community.”

All the action kicks off Friday morning at J&L Harley-Davidson.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

