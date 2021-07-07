IM 26 task force discusses medical cannabis framework

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical marijuana discussions are continuing among leaders in Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, and Lincoln County. They’ll soon have to have all their medical cannabis ordinances set in place. The IM 26 task force met for their second of three meetings.

Members discussed what the framework would potentially look like for those joint areas when it comes to zoning and licensing.

“We must allow dispensaries so we’ll have to come up with where those will be allowed. Those probably will be something like in a commercial zone and certain distances from sensitive uses like parks and schools,” said Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert.

Councilor Neitzert says the group plans on taking a conservative approach and starting slow.

“Knowing that we are going to learn a lot in the next year or two, legislation may change. And we can always open things up. We don’t want to go too fast and then have things show up in places that we maybe didn’t like and then we can’t get rid of it,” said Councillor Neitzert.

Decisions on cultivation, manufacturing, and testing will also have to be made.

“Now we can prohibit those entirely, we may go that route, I think we might do that just on a conservative approach and just kind of limit and just kind of watch what happens throughout the state,” said Councilor Neitzert.

Cannabis advocates like Kittrick Jeffries, Owner of Dakota Cannabis Consulting are also attending these meetings to give advice and suggestions. He has experienced how the cannabis industry runs in other states like Colorado.

“It’s building an industry from the ground up,” said Jeffries.

“I think it was very productive you heard from both sides whether it was proponents or maybe opponents of cannabis, trying to figure out what the best practices are that hold those South Dakota values.”

The plan for the final task force meeting is to come to an agreement on a medical cannabis zoning ordinance draft for the joint jurisdiction.

The final public task force meeting is on July 21st. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Siouxland Library in downtown Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Health must enact final administrative rules for medical cannabis by October 29th. Members hope to have everything finalized by the start of October. That way they are prepared and can start handing out business licenses and permits.

