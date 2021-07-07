Johnny Rivers cancels Corn Palace Festival performance over COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Johnny Rivers has canceled his Corn Palace Festival performance over COVID-19 travel concerns.

Johnny Rivers was scheduled to perform at the Corn Palace in August. The 78-year-old Rivers and his band have also canceled all 2021 performances. Romeo Entertainment says Rivers and the band are retiring amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Corn Palace is seeking an alternative act to take Rivers’ place.

Ticket refunds will be processed by the box office beginning immediately. Tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically less the processing fees incurred. Tickets purchased at the box office with cash or check will be refunded via check from the City of Mitchell.

For further information regarding the replacement and ticket information, head to cornpalace.com.

