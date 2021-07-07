Local Sunfish players are enjoying the Expedition League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Sunfish season is just past the halfway mark. In case you’re wondering, it’s a wooden bat summer league for college players who are looking to sharpen their skills for next fall, or maybe even be seen by scouts.

And for players like Will Olson, who catches for Augustana and our Athlete of the Week Ganin Thompson, it’s a great chance to play ball without having to travel too far from home. Augie catcher Will Olson says, ”This is awesome that we get to play year-round and I get to sleep in my own bed to do it. And I get to show off the city a little bit to some of the other guys. But it’s awesome to be playing throughout the summer, it definitely keeps you busy.”

Washington grad Ganin Thompson who’s at Michigan State says, ”It’s just like in other greater success stories with this kind of stuff like in Madison with North Woods. I hope this league is able to take some grip where it’s at and gets some fans coming to the games and enjoying some great baseball and some great players from all around the country.”

Thompson and the Fish are off to a great start in the second half of the season winning 6 of their first 7 games after a doubleheader sweep at Wheat City 7-2 and 6-2. The regular season ends in early August with 2 rounds of playoffs games with the champion of the Expedition League to be crowned Sunday, August 15th. The Sunfish play their home games at Ronken Field on the campus of Augustana University...

