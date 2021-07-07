More Rain Chances this Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off our Wednesday with a little cloud cover. There may be a little smoke due to wildfires across parts of the region. Clouds will break this afternoon and we’ll end up with highs in the 70s for most with a few 80s out in central South Dakota.

We will see clouds increase for Thursday ahead of a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s. Storms should start developing in northern and central South Dakota by Thursday afternoon, then spread east. The best chance of rain in the tri-state area will be Thursday evening and Thursday night. Some of those storms could linger into Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Over the weekend, we have a chance of some rain again Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll stay dry this weekend with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s. We’ll start next week with highs in the 80s before a couple of chances of thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday. Some parts of central South Dakota may high 90 by the middle of next week.

