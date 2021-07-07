Noem approves additional South Dakota National Guard deployment to southern border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has approved an additional deployment of South Dakota National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The newly announced deployment is in addition to Gov. Noem’s deployment of 50 National Guard members, paid for by a Tennessee-based foundation, announced in June. The governor’s office says the deployment will take place later this year at the request of the federal government.

The soldiers are members of the South Dakota National Guard’s 1742nd Transportation Company, stationed in Sioux Falls and Flandreau. These soldiers will be deployed for up to nine to twelve months and will be in a federal pay status.

The guard members will provide non-law enforcement support to U.S. customs agents as part of the government’s Southwest Border mission.

The Southwest Border mission involves security along the Mexican border in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The request for South Dakota guard members came from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau.

About 3,000 Guard members from several states are involved in this federal mission.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.