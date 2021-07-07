Reese Jansa to play with Champions Tour players at Pebble Beach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Exciting news for Girls “AA” state golf champion Reese Jansa of the Harrisburg Tigers. She is one of 81 players invited to play in the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach through the First Tee program nationwide.

Reese set a state record in early June when she went 8 under par for her 2 rounds, winning by 11 shots. Reese along with Liam Sarmiento of O’Gorman are just 2 of 7 golfers from South Dakota to ever play in the event that started in 2003.

They will play with Champions Tour players at both Pebble Beach and Spyglass September 20th-26th...

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.