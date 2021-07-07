Avera Medical Minute
Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest loses uncle in police crash

Minneapolis Police Department
Minneapolis Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd’s life in a video that helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice says her uncle has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car.

Darnella Frazier said in a Facebook post that Leneal Lamont Frazier died early Tuesday after his vehicle was struck by the squad car that police said was pursuing another driver linked to several robberies.

Frazier was not involved in the pursuit. His niece questioned why police were involved in a high-speed chase on a residential road.

A police spokesman says the fleeing suspect still is at large.

