U.S. Dept. of Education approves South Dakota’s plan for American Rescue Plan funds

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Federal officials have approved South Dakota’s plan for the use of American Rescue Plan dollars for its education system, unlocking $127 million in funding for the state.

The U.S. Department of Education announced approval of the state’s plan Wednesday morning. Officials say South Dakota’s plan details how the state will use the funds to re-engage students across the state and expand opportunity for those who need it most, particularly those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Department of Education distributed two-thirds of the American Rescue Plan funds, totaling $81 billion, across 50 states. The remaining third of the funding to states is made available once state plans are approved. South Dakota is receiving more than $381 million total in funds, and Wednesday’s approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $127 million.

Education officials say these funds are part of a federal effort to support students and districts as they work to help students impacted by the pandemic, address inequities exacerbated by COVID-19, and build our education system back better than before.

South Dakota’s plan includes sustaining operations to support continued in-person learning, hiring school nurses, counselors, and special education professionals, and re-engaging students who missed out on opportunities due to the pandemic.

