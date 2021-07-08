AG Ravnsborg: Tribal-issued medical pot cards should be honored

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says law enforcement should honor tribal-issued medical marijuana identification cards held by non-tribal members off the reservation, a view not shared by Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration and the state Highway Patrol.

Last week, Noem’s administration guided law enforcement officers not to honor Native American tribes’ medical marijuana ID cards if they are not issued to tribal members.

But, Tim Bormann, chief of staff for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, said the tribe’s ID cards are valid under state law because they are medically certified.

