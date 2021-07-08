City of Sioux Falls is using spray truck to control the mosquito population

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To help control the mosquito population in Sioux Falls, the city performing targeted sprays throughout various neighborhoods.

Concerns about that spray were brought up at Tuesday night’s city council meeting by a few residents. During the public input portion of the meeting, two Sioux Falls residents expressed concerns about the mosquito spray being done when people are still out. One shared a recent experience she had with a spray truck.

“I was out walking, fortunately, this evening I was not with my dog as I usually am but was on the sidewalk as the mosquito spray truck approached, I noticed he looked at me and tried to turn off his spray, I dashed off to run between two houses as the spray was approaching me nonetheless the mist brought the spray,” said Ann Wilson, a Sioux Falls resident.

Sioux Falls Health Program Coordinator Denise Patton says based on research from their mosquito traps, there are certain times they need to be out spraying to have the best effect against the growing mosquito population.

“Our Aedes vexans, which is our nuisance mosquito is at its peak between 8 and 10 pm and then our high-risk mosquitos are at their peak from 10 to midnight, so it really is imperative we get out there to control both of these because these are the ones that are affecting our populations the most,” said Patton.

Even though crews need to spray from 8 p.m. to midnight, when doing these targeted sprays, workers will still do their best to avoid spraying residents and pets. But sometimes, someone might get sprayed.

“We put forth every effort to make sure we are not spraying people, pets, etc., it’s not going to hurt them, but just out of respect for people walking down the sidewalk,” said Patton “I know when our sprayers are going up and down the streets, if they see somebody, they will manually shut off the spray.”

