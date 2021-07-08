Avera Medical Minute
Couple in South Dakota watches tropical storm approach their home from afar

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One family with South Dakota connections kept an extremely close eye on Elsa as it moved up the Florida coast.

Loris and Karen Kohler spend their summers at their cabin in Madison.

They also own a home in the Tampa, Florida area. They say they’ve been fortunate in the past to avoid major storm damage, but they’re still glad they’re sitting this one out 1,500 miles away.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck shares their story.

