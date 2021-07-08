Avera Medical Minute
Fatal shooting by deputies near Rapid City deemed justified

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The fatal shooting of a suburban Rapid City man by Pennington County sheriff’s deputies has been deemed to be a justified use of deadly force.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday released a summary of its investigation into the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ty Stilwell in Rapid Valley on May 14.

According to investigators, deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call found Stilwell armed with a rifle. Deputies say Stilwell refused commands to drop the weapon, yelled profanities, then raised and shouldered the gun in the direction of the person who had called 911. The DCI says Stilwell was shot as a result. 

