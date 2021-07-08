Hydrant Block Parties return to Sioux Falls for the summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several departments within the city of Sioux Falls are coming together this summer to bring back Hydrant Block Parties. The first one is Thursday, July 8 at Frank Olson Park.

Chad Quissell knows first-hand the impact a thriving parks and rec department can have on a community.

“Growing up in Sioux Falls, I benefited a lot from parks and recreation programs, services, and locations,” Quissel said. “So it was fun to then work in college seasonally for them, and then get a full-time job and give back to the community that I grew up calling home.”

Now serving as a Recreation Program Coordinator for the city, Quissell says events like the hydrant block parties do a great job bringing people together.

“It’s something that they don’t have to drive to, they don’t have to find a way to get to a program or a pool or an activity,” Quissel said. “It’s right in their backyard, and the turnout has been great.”

These hydrant block parties are a collaboration between the Sioux Falls Fire/Rescue, Police, and Parks and Rec Department.

“It was really just connecting with individuals we work with all the time, so just getting a brainstorm meeting together, saying ‘Hey, what do you think about it?,’ and it was an instant, ‘Yeah let’s hit the ground running, this is going to be an awesome, fun time.’”

With a lifeguard shortage causing the pool at Frank Olson Park to stay closed, supplemental events like these are more important than ever.

“It’s a natural way of engagement for the community, have a positive experience for people of all ages to enjoy, interact with the community, and for us, it’s a chance to give back to the community as well,” Quissel said.

Hydrant block parties will take place at various locations across Sioux Falls each Thursday afternoon through the middle of August.

