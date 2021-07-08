July 7th Dakota News Now Sports Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Corey Yeigh cruises into victory lane at I-90 speedway with his 30th career victory.

Trace Dobson starts a Thunder comeback with this goal in their 3-3 draw against St. Louis Park.

We’ve got some impressive thievery from the Sioux Falls Sunfish up next. First up is Ganin Thompson stealing 2nd despite getting caught.

Yet team teammate Zeph Hoffpauir straight up steals the show by straight up stealing home!

Topping our countdown is an impressive performance from Jackson Boe, who strikes out 9 for Sioux Falls East in a no-hitter against Huron.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

