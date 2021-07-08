Avera Medical Minute
Long bomb in extras gives Harrisburg thrilling win over Renner

Pitchers dual ends with walkoff 3-run homer
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Game one of a legion doubleheader in Harrisburg Wednesday night was a game for the ages with Will Simmons against Austin Henry on the mound. Simmons, the North Carolina recruit struck out 10 and Henry who’s headed for Wichita State fanned 14 and took a no-hitter into the 7th inning.

But the game went extras tied at 1 when Renner took the lead on Aspen Dahl’s RBI double. It was 3-1 Royals into the bottom of the 8th when Tyman Long blasted a game-winning walk-off 3-run home run for the home team.

Renner won the nightcap 6-2.

