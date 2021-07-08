Avera Medical Minute
Man killed in boating accident near Clark

File
File(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a boating accident in northeast South Dakota.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. Thursday at Indian Springs Lake southeast of Clark, according to Clark County Emergency Management Director Dave Lewis.

Lewis said the accident involved two boats, each with three people on board. One boat was headed to shore when it appeared to t-bone the other.

A man in one of the boats was killed in the crash, Lewis said. Two other men were injured and taken to a Watertown hospital, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Lewis said visibility was very poor on the lake at the time due to fog and heavy rain.

The names of those involved will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, Clark said.

Several agencies responded to the crash, including the Clark County Sheriff, Clark County Emergency Management, Clark police, Clark Fire and Ambulance, the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department, and Watertown Fire Rescue.

