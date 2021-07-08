Avera Medical Minute
More Chances of Storms

Temps Staying Mild
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see chances of showers and thunderstorms spread to the east as we go through the rest of our Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the east to the low 90s out west. There is a slight risk we could see some severe weather, especially out in central South Dakota today. Main risks would be some strong wind gusts and some large hail.

Thunderstorm chances will continue across the region tonight and into tomorrow morning. We’ll get a break from the rain during the day, but see another round of thunderstorms move through during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s for most of us. There will be a slight risk of severe weather in far southern parts of the region. We’re going to keep the thunderstorm chances around for Saturday afternoon, but highs will drop into the 70s.

We’ll dry out for Sunday and Monday and jump back into the 80s for highs. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll bring in a couple slight chances of thunderstorms. Highs for most of next week look like they’ll stay in the 80s, but we’ll probably warm back up into the 90s by the end of next week and the beginning of that next weekend.

