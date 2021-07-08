Avera Medical Minute
No one hurt in Sioux Falls apartment fire

Crews respond to a fire at a Sioux Falls apartment on July 7.
Crews respond to a fire at a Sioux Falls apartment on July 7.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say everyone made it out safely after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls apartment building.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on W. Chippewa Circle, a few blocks south of the Empire Mall.

Everyone had made it out of the building by the time crews arrived. A dog that was initially inside the apartment when the fire broke out had also been rescued by the time firefighters were on the scene.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in about five minutes. Fire damage was limited to a single building, but the complex received smoke damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

