NSU STEM kits coming soon to local schools

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Soon, Northern State and local schools will be partnering to bring more science related activities into the classroom, helping push an interest in science education.

This coming year local schools will be able to check out NSU STEM kits, similar to checking out a library book. These will be meant for use in grades 3-5, as a hands-on way to interact with science and technology activities. The project is being directed by Dr. Amy Dolan, Assistant Professor of Biology and STEM Outreach Coordinator, and Dr. Susan Citrak, Assistant Professor of Chemistry.

Dolan said initially the two were given a grant to put on a STEM Camp, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic. She said though that what came out of it was an idea to bring that camp experience into the classroom.

“Susan and I really brainstormed some ideas for how to keep this basically with the same objectives, to keep kids active in the STEM fields. And hopefully reach a lot of kids.” said Dolan.

Dolan said they chose to cater the kits to grades 3-5 because it’s an important time in getting interested in different parts of education, and they wanted to capitalize on the push that many schools are making to introduce more STEM related projects.

“So we really wanted to bring a bunch of fun activities into the classroom, that help spark that interest and keep it alive. And give the kids confidence in their ability to do science, technology, engineering and math related projects.” said Dolan.

The kits are helped paid for by a grant from 3M. But Citrak said that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking for more partners to help offset the costs, and look forward towards future plans.

“Dr. Dolan and I are currently looking for grants to get more money to number one, replenish those kits and also to expand the program even more. So, we have a lot of room for expansion of these, we can include new kits.” said Citrak.

They’ve already received interest from area educators, and it’s a starting point for something that can grow and expand in the area.

“There have to be interest for teachers outside of just our area that we are hitting.” said Citrak.

Dolan said in addition to the STEM kits themselves, a teacher workshop is scheduled in August to help introduce educators to the program. She said that event is already filled up, but that if the program is successful, more could come down the road.

